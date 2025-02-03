When Chai Met Toast celebrates Bengaluru’s love with fresh music and ICW performance

BENGALURU: For Bengalureans, When Chai Met Toast is more than a household name. Known for their upbeat indie-folk music, the band has been closely tied to the vibrant music scene of the city for almost a decade. As Bengaluru played host to India Cocktail Week (ICW) this weekend, the band celebrated it along with fresh music and exciting energy on stage.

Hailing from Kerala, When Chai Met Toast calls Bengaluru their ‘second home’. “Bengaluru is like our second home, it was here where we grew up as a band playing our first shows,” says Achyuth Jaigopal, the guitarist of the band.

With songs like Khoj, Yellow Paper Daisy and Fireflies having a huge fanbase in Bengaluru, Jaigopal recounts how the Bengaluru audience has been receptive to the band’s music from the beginning. “Bengaluru is definitely our biggest base...I think the audience has just grown with us.

We’ve always gotten the biggest crowds in Bangalore. It’s always been the most supportive audience for our music. And it’s been a while since we did a public show in Bengaluru. So, we were quite excited, actually, for ICW, ” he says, expressing his happiness in coming back to the city to perform.

The band’s connection with the Indian Cocktail Week goes way back having performed at various editions across the country. “We have done ICW in different cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune this year; it’s a very nice vibe, a really good set of people coming to the shows and some good cocktails,” Jaigopal adds.