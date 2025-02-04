20-point programme to improve SSLC, PUC results in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To improve SSLC and PUC results, a 20-point programme has been implemented by the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT), focusing on reducing exam fear and academic stress among students, said Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the state-level discussion on improving SSLC results held at DSERT office on Monday. The event focused on providing guidance and motivation to students to ensure better academic performance.

During the event, officials highlighted the special measures taken for educationally backward districts, and this year, better results are expected across all regions. To further strengthen efforts, a report on best practices for SSLC results improvement was also released, along with the “Nimma Yashassu Namma Guri 2024-2025” (Your Success, Our Goal) handbook to guide students in their academic journey.

The students also discussed how programs such as free electricity for schools, webcasting of classes and phone-in sessions have helped them.