Art that sparkles

Another reason people choose this is for focus. Parents choose this craft for their children to increase their attention span. “I truly believe that it helps with focus and guides people into art. If you give a plain canvas to someone, they won’t know what exactly to do. So, diamond painting helps with that focus,” says Isha Rashmi Closepet, marketing head of Itsy Bitsy, an arts and crafts store.

Labour of Art

Diamond painting is usually considered a time-consuming craft that requires prolonged dedication and patience compared to other forms of art and craft. Beginners can start with something small and later move on to different sizes depending on their interests. This intricate and detail-oriented art can take hours or months to complete a painting depending on the size and time you choose.

But for data scientist Naren Sundaravaradan, the craft was comparatively easy, unlike other hobbies. “I never knew about this until my wife told me about it. Then, I got to see all the videos on the internet and how big this phenomenon is. It was really easy to get into, unlike a lot of other hobbies,” explains Sundaravaradan.

One misconception about this art is that it can only be done on canvas, but interestingly, apart from a canvas on the wall, one can also make things like keychains or coasters with diamond painting. “It’s the adhesive that matters. If the glue is able to stick on it, then any material can be used. We also want to see if we can do it on MDF boards (Medium Density Fibre boards) as that would be very nice for home decor,” says Closepet.

What is diamond painting?

Diamond painting, which involves placing tiny resins on an adhesive pre-printed design to create a mosaic-style art, is an emerging art form gaining popularity. Whether it’s the rhythmic placement of tiny resins or witnessing the beauty of one’s labour of time, it is becoming a creative new hobby among all the art and craft lovers in the city.