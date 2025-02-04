BDA finds 730 of 837 lakes encroached in city

BENGALURU: The district administration has found that 730 of the 837 lakes in Bengaluru Urban district have been encroached.

According to reports from the tahsildars of North, South, and East taluks and land surveyors, 4,554 acres of lake land have been encroached.

The BBMP and the Revenue Department will jointly tackle these encroachments of lake land and their boundaries in the corporation limits, officials said.

They said that after heavy flooding in 2022 that submerged homes in low-lying areas, the previous BJP government had ordered a survey of all the water bodies and Rajakaluves to check whether they had been encroached.

The survey was carried out to remove encroachments and make way for the free flow of stormwater to flow from canals to lakes and from one to lake to another without obstruction.

As per the report from the deputy commissioner’s office, most encroachments have occurred in Yelahanka and Bengaluru North taluks.