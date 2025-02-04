Caught riding on Bengaluru footpaths repeatedly? Lose your licence

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru City Traffic Police will recommend cancellation of driving licences of those caught riding on pavements repeatedly. This is being done to ensure pedestrian safety. The traffic police will send the licences of those caught the third or more times to the RTOs, recommending that they be cancelled. “It is for repeat offenders caught more than three times. In such cases, we are sending the DLs for suspension to the concerned RTOs,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth said.

Last year, the traffic police booked around 15,000 riders for riding on footpaths, and in 2023, around 9,500 cases were booked.

The traffic police are conducting special drives against those riding on pavements. On most occasions, e-bike riders are caught for the violation. For the first two offences, the police will impose a fine.

For the third offence and beyond, the traffic police will also impose a fine and then send for DL cancellation. The decision was taken during a meeting of senior traffic officers.