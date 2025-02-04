Forum writes to UGC, objects to new draft policy

BENGALURU: The Forum of Former Vice Chancellors of Karnataka (FVCK) raised objections to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Draft Regulations 2025, highlighting concerns over faculty recruitment eligibility, state government representation, and reservation policies.

In a letter to the UGC, FVCK stated that the new regulations, which introduce National Credit Framework (NCrF) levels, could render candidates from traditional semester and Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) backgrounds ineligible for teaching positions.

The forum pointed out that states yet to implement NEP 2020 would face difficulties, potentially denying opportunities to many students and faculty aspirants.

The letter also flagged ambiguities in eligibility criteria, particularly for candidates with three-year UG degrees and two-year PG degrees, questioning whether they would be allowed to apply for assistant professor positions.

FVCK also criticised the lack of reservations for SC/ST/OBC, women, rural, and differently-abled candidates in the draft regulations. It further objected to the exclusion of state government nominees from university search committees.

The forum has urged the UGC to modify or withdraw the proposed regulations.