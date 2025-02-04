Fostering ties
BENGALURU: Akkshye Tulsyan’s journey from a very young age has always been rooted in the desire to be an ‘enabler of growth’. Today, he wears multiple hats with ease and is the Honorary Consul General of Namibia in South India, fostering ties between India and Namibia. An old Bengalurean, Tulsyan credits the city for shaping his dreams and nurturing his growth. “Bengaluru is a free-spirited, non-judgemental city that gives you a lot of time to dream big.”
A city-based businessman, his role as the Honorary Consul General of Namibia started in 2021. Firmly believing in the power of collaboration, Tulsyan works tirelessly to ensure the welfare of the citizens in both countries to enable their growth in multiple sectors. From women empowerment schemes to donating dialysis machines, he is at the forefront of all developments.
He believes his passion for work comes with his sense of responsibility. “As Oscar Wilde says, only the overly-paranoid survive. When there is a will, the way automatically emerges. So there is a will to serve, there is a will to grow, there is a will to take people along with me. I feel there is so much responsibility with people like my tribe, staff, labourers, and that kicks me to do things,” Tulsyan says.
Tulsyan’s mantra in life is simple: Hard work and consistency. He firmly believes that challenges are a redirection to seizing opportunities in life. “If you want to catch the high, you have to go through the lows, you can’t always be on top of every business,” says the businessman, who draws inspiration from The Power of the Subconscious Mind by Joseph Murphy.
His words constantly resonate with his fondness towards Namibia as he puts constant efforts for the welfare of the country that welcomed him as its own. Alongside, he sees a pertinent similarity between both India and Namibia. “I see both Namibia and India have an urge to grow, constantly. Like India, Namibia is also on the platform to constant growth, changes, evolution,” says Tulsyan.
With future initiatives like exporting dialysis machines to Namibia and promoting foreign policies for student welfare and inter-college student exchange programmes, Tulsyan is hoping to make all these come true.