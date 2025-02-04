BENGALURU: Akkshye Tulsyan’s journey from a very young age has always been rooted in the desire to be an ‘enabler of growth’. Today, he wears multiple hats with ease and is the Honorary Consul General of Namibia in South India, fostering ties between India and Namibia. An old Bengalurean, Tulsyan credits the city for shaping his dreams and nurturing his growth. “Bengaluru is a free-spirited, non-judgemental city that gives you a lot of time to dream big.”

A city-based businessman, his role as the Honorary Consul General of Namibia started in 2021. Firmly believing in the power of collaboration, Tulsyan works tirelessly to ensure the welfare of the citizens in both countries to enable their growth in multiple sectors. From women empowerment schemes to donating dialysis machines, he is at the forefront of all developments.

He believes his passion for work comes with his sense of responsibility. “As Oscar Wilde says, only the overly-paranoid survive. When there is a will, the way automatically emerges. So there is a will to serve, there is a will to grow, there is a will to take people along with me. I feel there is so much responsibility with people like my tribe, staff, labourers, and that kicks me to do things,” Tulsyan says.