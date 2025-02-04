You win some, you lose some: Musician Ricky Kej

BENGALURU: After attending 11 Grammy Awards ceremonies, being nominated for four, and winning three, the glamorous evening is still an exciting time for musician and environmentalist, Ricky Kej (43). Inspite of this being his first Grammy loss, with a nomination for the album Break of Dawn in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category, Kej is not disheartened but determined to continue working on ensuring the message of his album reaches more people.

“Of course, you win some, you lose some – the album was not made for a Grammy but to promote mental wellness. I’m going to carry on promoting this through the album. The journey of music will continue as always but maybe with a little more vigour,” says the musician, who is still basking in the glory of being selected for the Padma Shri 2025.

Kej soaked in the experience of attending the Grammy Awards – watching performances by top performers from all over the world – with Sabrina Carpenter, Chris Martin, The Weeknd, and Béla Fleck performing this year. “You just have to come to the Grammys and you’ll know what is going on in the world of music, the world of live performances, and live performance technology because it’s the very best of the best.

It’s very exciting to learn how the industry is moving forward,” says Kej proudly, who literally wore his heritage on his sleeve. On a Grammy red carpet dominated by evening gowns and black suits, he sported an outfit celebrating traditional Indian wear by Bengaluru-based designer Bharath Jain of 108 Bespoke. “He designed a beautiful bandhgala jacket and dhoti for me. I also wore a handloom shawl made in Belgaum and earrings inspired by Rajasthan. So it was a beautiful, very Indian ensemble and I was honoured to wear it and represent my country.”