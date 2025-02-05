30 fall sick after drinking filthy water, BWSSB unresponsive

BENGALURU: About half a dozen residents from Promenade Road in Pulikeshi Nagar ward, Bengaluru East, approached Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to seek help as residents have been ill for the past two weeks after consuming contaminated drinking water.

The residents say that despite complaining to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), there was no action, hence they approached the BBMP chief. “On hearing the news, the commissioner was shocked and reprimanded the BWSSB official present at the Chief Commissioner’s Walk Towards Zone in East division on Tuesday. He said a notice will be issued to the officials concerned under the Disaster Management Act, as water contamination is a serious issue, and for not taking action and allowing people to face risk,” said Venkata Subba Rao, a resident of Promenade Road.

At least 30 residents of Promenade Road and Assaye Road had fallen sick due to consumption of tap water and suffered from loose stools, vomiting and dehydration. Upon suspicion that it could be due to water contamination, they collected water samples and handed them over to Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College Hospital at Kadugondanahalli in Bengaluru East.

“Lab tests found dangerous bacteria like E. Coli and Klebsiella Pneumoniae,” said a doctor from the hospital.

The residents approached the BWSSB AEE of the locality but the official allegedly failed to act. “The official should have first stopped water supply and checked for leakage and mixing of sewage. The delay by BWSSB in taking action could have led to serious health issues and outbreak of cholera, gastroenteritis and other diseases,” said a resident.