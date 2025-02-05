Fanny packs: Stylish solution to staying organised, hands-free

“Brands play with new ideas, like chest or waist-mounted bags. Brands have even started adding more pockets to trousers understanding the need for multiple compartments in the outfits from seeing the popularity of fanny bags,” shares Gayathri Sreekumar, a professional stylist.

The trend saw a significant boost in recent years with Gen-Z embracing them as a bold fashion statement. “What I truly enjoy about a fanny pack is how it allows me to be ‘hands-free’ while not feeling weighed down by bully backpacks,” shares Nisha Manjunath, a city-based content designer.

“As a dancer, I needed something that wouldn’t get in the way while moving but could still carry essentials like my phone and keys. I always match my fanny pack to the outfit. For dance practice or streetwear looks, I go for bold patterns or neon colours.

On a casual day, a neutral or minimalist bag works great. For events, I choose something polished like a leather or metallic fanny pack and wear it crossbody – it adds a sophisticated edge without being over the top,” shares Megha John, a content creator.

Tips to style your

Fanny pack

Start with a simple fanny bag in a neutral colour, like black or beige, that matches most outfits. Wear it with casual clothes first to get comfortable, and choose a design that can be worn around your waist or as a crossbody.

Look for a fanny bag that fits your needs.

For example, one with enough pockets for essentials like your phone and wallet. Reversible options are great because you can use them for both casual and dressy occasions.