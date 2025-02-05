I’ve set the goal of coming back into the Indian team: Mayank Agarawal

BENGALURU: Mayank Agarawal, whose three centuries and 651 runs played a huge role in clinching the Vijay Hazare trophy for Karnataka, has made a captivating comeback after being snubbed at the IPL auctions last November. Despite being a huge professional disappointment, the snub has left Agarawal determined to achieve more.

Speaking about his current ambitions, the 33-year-old sounds steadfast, saying, “I’ve definitely set the goal of coming back into the Indian [cricket] team and scoring, performing, winning for the country. That is something that I dream of and hope to achieve. I am working really hard to prepare myself to be at my best when the opportunity arises.”

Still abuzz from winning the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare tournament, Agarawal, the son-in-law of CBI director Praveen Sood, who was the former DGP of Karnataka, draws a delicate line between ecstasy and pride in his team. “Leading a state team to win the Vijay Hazare and having contributed towards the win feels amazing. We had a great bunch of guys playing together; some senior hands and some young folks who all performed to the best of their abilities and together we made the most out of it. I’m super proud of our team for winning the trophy,” he states.

Personalities in sport know better than most about the importance of mental health and focus, especially their perpetuity. Agarawal turns to Vipassana, the ancient mindfulness technique, which has helped him stay on top of the game since he was a teenager. Looking back, he says, “I was introduced to Vipassana by my father when I was 19 years old; I’ve stuck to it since then.