Liberally speaking

BENGALURU: Reeling from her parents’ separation and her first love dating someone else, Namya has a lot on her plate when she starts college at the fictional Maurya University. Overwhelmed, she sneaks off at night to smoke a cigarette but gets no respite, having to hastily hurl it when she hears someone approaching.

Flying over the wall that separates her elite university from the local village, this cigarette lands on Aman, a village boy and brilliant student who had to give up on his university dreams after losing his father. This moment changes the course of both youngsters’ lives in Liberal Hearts (Penguin Random House India; Rs 350) by debut author Nayantara Violet Alva – becoming the start of a romance that shakes up their worldviews.

“They test each other’s notions, and are there for each other – being such lonely people living their contained lives. Both of them enable a certain character growth in each other’s lives, to reach a point where they face their demons and are able to move on,” says Alva, who was recently in Bengaluru to visit her mother, popular writer Anuja Chauhan, and grandmother, former politician Margaret Alva. Over the weekend, she also made her debut at Jaipur Literature Festival as a part of a panel on debut writers.

Despite the fun, banter-filled and old-Bollywood-like romance between the main characters, according to Alva, the story is much more than a romance and more of a coming-of-age story. “What ends up happening is an inherent tussle between the village and the college for cultural reasons, for political reasons, but lived through a very personal lens. You have this elite culture constantly leaking out of the college and into the village – how does that affect the social dynamic and the relationship when she meets this boy?” she asks.