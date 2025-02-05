Railway Board seeks location survey for all seven corridors of Circular Rail

BENGALURU: The Railway Board recently responded to the Detailed Project Report submitted by Bengaluru Division for one corridor of the Rs 23,000-crore Circular Railway network, by asking it to first complete the Final Location Survey (FLS) for all seven corridors. The 287-km network is aimed at increasing Bengaluru’s rail capacity and decongesting train traffic.

The FLS is the final stage of any survey, and outlines detailed plans accurately, marking the alignment, precise locations and grades of the project. This is followed by the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and then construction commences.

The proposed project is one of the biggest circular networks in the country and will cover the outskirts of Bengaluru by connecting Heelalige, Solur, Malur, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur and Nidavanda.

Divisional Railway Manager Amitesh Kumar Sinha told TNIE that the division had submitted the FLS followed by the DPR for one corridor to the Board, by the end of last year. “The DPR had exhaustive information on the corridor from Devanahalli to Oddarahalli, running 28.5km. We were awaiting the nod from the Railway Board in this connection,” he said.