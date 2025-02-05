Water can supplier held for rape, murder of Bangladeshi woman

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old water can supplier has been arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a Bangladeshi woman, whose body was found on the Kalkere Lake bed on the morning of January 24.

Mudukappa, a resident of Kothanur and hailing from Bagalkote, was arrested by the Ramamurthy Nagar police on Sunday. The deceased, Najma (28), also a resident of Kothanur, worked as a domestic help at an upscale residential apartment in Kalkere.

The police said the investigation revealed that Najma was allegedly raped, strangled and bludgeoned to death between 1 pm and 3 pm on January 23. On the morning of January 24, a passerby saw the body and alerted the police. Mudukappa had interacted with Najma while supplying water cans to her and had also seen her near the shed where she lived and the apartment where she worked, a police officer said.

On January 23, when Najma was on the way home after work, the accused followed her, dragged her to a deserted area near Kalkere Lake, and raped and murdered her. Based on CCTV footage and the postmortem report, the accused was arrested, the police said, adding that he has been taken into police custody for further questioning.