Young cancer fighters get to become traffic cops for day

BENGALURU: Four children battling cancer were given the opportunity to serve as police officers for a day at the Bengaluru Traffic Management Centre on Tuesday, to mark World Cancer Day. The children, aged between 12 and 14, addressed a press conference alongside City Police Commissioner B Dayananda.

The city police, in collaboration with Parihar and Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, organised the event to fulfil the children’s dream of becoming police officers. The children -Vishwas, Jeevan Kumar, Danamma and Divyashree - visited the Traffic Management Centre, observed how the city traffic police manage traffic, and toured the newly built Traffic Police Museum.