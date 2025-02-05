Young cancer fighters get to become traffic cops for day

BENGALURU: Four children battling cancer were given the opportunity to serve as police officers for a day at the Bengaluru Traffic Management Centre on Tuesday, to mark World Cancer Day. The children, aged between 12 and 14, addressed a press conference alongside City Police Commissioner B Dayananda.
The city police, in collaboration with Parihar and Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, organised the event to fulfil the children’s dream of becoming police officers. The children -Vishwas, Jeevan Kumar, Danamma and Divyashree - visited the Traffic Management Centre, observed how the city traffic police manage traffic, and toured the newly built Traffic Police Museum.
The young cancer fighters sat with the commissioner, addressed the media and held up a placard promoting road safety messages, such as ‘Follow road safety rules. Wear a helmet. Be safe’. The commissioner also handed them police constable model gifts as a token of appreciation.
Speaking to the media, Dayananda said, “Cancer is a disease of the body and crime is a disease of society. Police personnel battle crime to remove it from society.”