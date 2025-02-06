19-year-old nursing student found dead in Bengaluru college hostel

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old first-year nursing student ended her life in her hostel room at a private nursing college in Devarakaggalahalli on Kanakapura Main Road in Ramanagara district on Tuesday.

It is suspected that the victim, Anamika Vineeth, took the extreme step due to alleged harassment by faculty members. She hails from Kerala.

Following the incident, students of the private college started ‘Justice for Anamika’ online campaign . Ramanagara SP R Srinivas Gowda said that the Harohalli police registered a case under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the BNS against the college management based on a complaint filed by the victim’s parents. A death note was also found in her hostel room.

The police said that, Anamika did not open her hostel door on Tuesday morning, prompting her friends to alert the security guard. Using a spare key, the security guard opened the door and found her dead. The college management informed the police. The police arrived and sent the body for post-mortem, which stated that no one was responsible for her death.