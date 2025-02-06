BBMP to hold public consultations on Greater Bengaluru Authority Bill

BENGALURU: Even as the chairman of Joint Review Committee on Greater Bengaluru Administration (GBA) Rizwan Arshad is set to submit the report on GBA Bill and forming an authority for better governance, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will hold a three-day ‘public consultation’.

These consultations will be held in five locations in the city, covering all eight zones, to receive suggestions from the public and organisations on forming the Greater Bangalore Authority as per the GBA Bill 2024.

“The Bill is being enacted to plan, coordinate and monitor the development of the Greater Bengaluru region. This is for effective, participatory and responsive governance, for uniting the city administration and facilitating community participation and efficient and equitable governance,” said an official.