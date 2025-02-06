Bengaluru Division runs first double-decker rake in the country to transport SUVs

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) on Wednesday successfully operated India's first double-decker rake to transport Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

from Penukonda to Farukh Nagar in Gurgaon district in Haryana. A total of 264 SUVs were transported, which generated a revenue of Rs 34 lakh for the Railways. Deployment of this unique rake is expected to boost economic growth as well as the automotive industry.

An official release said, "This initiative marks a new era in the efficient, cost-effective transportation of vehicles and is expected to contribute significantly to the revenue of Indian Railways."

The unique ACT1 model rake consists of 33 specially designed wagons with a capacity to carry the huge number of rakes, it said. The innovative double-decker design of the ACT1 wagons allows SUVs to be loaded onto both decks, improving overall capacity and reducing transportation cost.

This new system is set to revolutionise the transportation of large vehicles across India, offering higher capacity compared to the existing wagons. “By increasing transport capacity and reducing costs, it will help move more vehicles efficiently, supporting the economy,” the release said.

"Each rake, equipped with 33 ACT1 wagons, can carry up to 264 SUVs, enabling the transportation of more vehicles in a single trip.“The ACT1 rake supports the shift from road to rail for vehicle transport, offering a more sustainable, cost-effective, and faster solution,” the release said.

The Business Development Unit (BDU) of Bengaluru Division has been instrumental in promoting rail transport to industries, emphasising its cost-effectiveness, speed, and safety. This will benefit vehicle manufacturers by providing reliable and efficient logistics for their products.

Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, Parikshit Mohanpuria, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, along with senior officials, including Krishna Chaitanya, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager inspected the rake at Penukonda station as it departed with the full load.