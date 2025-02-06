Decoding Guillain-Barré Syndrome

BENGALURU: When the first outbreak happened in Pune, all heads turned and started to panic. What was this new infectious intruder? How many more epidemics or pandemics can the human civilisation sustain – Covid was bad enough, wasn’t it? With new cases every day, a neurologist decodes GBS – Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

What is GBS?

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a neurological disorder in which a person’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves. “When people suffer from viral or bacterial diseases like Covid, chikungunya, or diarrhoea, a segment of those people get GBS post the disease. This is because of molecular mimicry,” explains Dr Suresh Babu P, senior neurologist.

Molecular mimicry is when the outer structure of the bacteria or virus mimics the structures in the nervous system. This sets off a trail of confusion, where the antibodies attack the peripheral nerves. This leads to GBS.

What are the symptoms?

Dr Babu points out that GBS affects the peripheral nerves, which comprise motor, sensory, and autonomic components. In most GBS cases, all of these three are affected.

Initially, one may have sensory symptoms like tingling, numbness, or a burning sensation that starts in the feet and rapidly spreads upwards through the body. “They cannot sit and stand, and cannot grip, let’s say, a cup of tea. There is a gradual decline in limb power. Sitting, standing, walking... these simple activities become difficult to do,” says Dr Babu. There are also autonomic symptoms such as fluctuations in blood pressure, problems with the bladder, and constipation.