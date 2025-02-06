Kempegowda Airport's USD 2 billion expansion plan to handle 100 million passengers approved

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport’s master plan, that aims to create infrastructure to handle an estimated 100 million passengers in the near future, was approved by its Board recently.

An automated people mover (train-like capsule) to transport passengers between the terminals will be a new feature. The USD 2 billion plan could be implemented in the next five years, said a communication from the airport operator.

KIA will see a major expansion of the existing two terminals, apart from earmarking space for creating Terminal 3. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) quoted Chief Operating Officer (COO) Satyaki Raghunath as saying, “Our goal through the Master Plan update was to make sure we have enough infrastructure on the ground to deal with over 100 million annual passengers and 1.5 million tonnes of cargo, and reserve land and space for it.

The key components of the US $2b expansion over the next five years are Terminal 1 refurbishment, addition of capacity to cater to a further 20 million passengers, and reservation of space for Terminal 3 whenever it is required, to take us beyond 85 to 90 million annual passengers.”

The COO said a comprehensive traffic forecast was conducted to assess the potential of the two-runway system. “Our goal is to accommodate over 100 million passengers, provided we resolve airspace issues and maximise the system’s capacity.

Achieving this will require collaborative efforts, not only from our team but also from the joint working group involving IAF Yelahanka Airforce Base, HAL and Ministry of Civil Aviation, as airspace management cannot be addressed in isolation.”