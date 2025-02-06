Man stabs wife eight times near son’s school in Bengaluru; surrenders later

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in front of a private school in Hebbagodi near Electronics City Flyover at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The couple—Sriganga and Mohan Raju, 32—married seven years ago and separated eight months ago. The couple’s six-year-old son stayed with Sriganga. According to the police, Raju fought frequently with Sriganga, suspecting her fidelity. While the victim worked at a supermarket in Hebbagodi, Raju was employed.

“Raju had gone to Sriganga’s house on Tuesday night to see his son. An argument broke out between Raju and Sriganga. On Wednesday morning, Sriganga went to drop her son to school on a two-wheeler. Raju, who was waiting for Sriganga outside the school, stabbed her eight times after their son went inside the school,” the police say. Passersby shifted her to a private hospital on Hosur Road, where she succumbed. After the murder, the accused went to the Hebbagodi police station and surrendered.

Earlier this week, Sriganga had approached the police, asking them to warn Raju as he was harassing her. The police summoned Raju to the police station and warned him. He assured the police that he would not trouble Sriganga anymore.

Meanwhile, Sriganga’s body was shifted to Oxford Medical College Hospital in Attibele for postmortem. Hebbagodi police have registered a case.

A similar incident was reported under Sulibele police station limits, where a 35-year-old man surrendered before the police on Monday night after killing his 32-year-old wife. Even in this case, the accused had suspected his wife’s fidelity.