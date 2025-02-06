Tourism Malaysia targets 1.6 million Indian visitors

BENGALURU: India played a major role in Malaysia’s tourism boom in 2024, contributing over one million tourists, with Southern India accounting for more than 50% of these arrivals.

To build further on this momentum, Tourism Malaysia launched its Sales Mission in India, covering Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kochi from February 3 to 7 as part of its Visit Malaysia 2026 roadshow.

A team of delegates who had arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday, to promote Malaysia tourism highlighted how India has been a key market for Malaysia for over two decades, with the country targeting 1.6 million Indian travellers this year.

Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, highlighted India’s strategic importance. “India has been a key market for Malaysia for over two decades, and with Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026) approaching, we are targeting 1.6 million Indian travelers. Southern India,” he said.

Malaysia is becoming a leading choice for MICE tourism, offering modern convention centers, luxury hotels, and professional event services. Its well-connected infrastructure makes it an ideal hub for corporate meetings, international conferences, and exhibitions, Periasamy added.