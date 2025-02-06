Two construction workers died in fire mishap in Bengaluru; three others escape

According to the police, the fire broke out in a residential four-storey under-construction building in Shivani Green Layout.

At the time of the incident, five workers were inside the building, working on the interiors and also using it for sleeping and cooking. When the fire broke out, five workers were asleep on the third and fourth floors. Three of them rushed to the fourth floor, while one worker climbed onto the overhead water tank and was later rescued by firefighters.

Two others jumped onto a nearby coconut tree and climbed down safely. Unfortunately, two workers were trapped in the blaze and were tragically charred to death.

Officials from the fire and emergency services said that they received a call at around 11:10 am. Three fire tenders from Peenya, Sunkadakatte, and Rajajinagar, along with an SDRF team, rushed to the spot. It took them over four hours to completely douse the fire.

While clearing the debris, they recovered the charred bodies of the two workers. The worker, who was in the overhead water tank of the building, was rescued using a ladder.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further investigation is underway.

The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case against the building owner, Sathish.