Aero India 2025 rehearsal: Spectacular air show thrills crowd, but visitors complain of poor facilities

BENGALURU: The full dress rehearsal ahead of the five-day long biennial Aero India-2025 on February 6, left visitors mixed with emotions. While many were enthused by sorties of Rafale, Su-30MKI, Dhruv and Hawk-MK132 aircrafts, others voiced frustration over the frequent dust storms and lack of facilities at the Air Display Viewing Area (ADVA).

Organised by the Ministry of Defence, the dress rehearsal saw Indian Airforce pilots showcasing their skills in preparation for the upcoming five-day biennial event. The highlight of the day was the interaction of the Ambassadors of the Indian Airforce- Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT) pilots.

They waved to the onlooking crowd from their cockpits while taxiing before take-off to perform sorties on the Hawk-MK132. Their formation, which included the iconic tricolour and heart-with-an-arrow display drew loud cheers from the audience. Viewers were heard commenting- “It looks like he is claiming ownership of the sky, tackling his aircraft as if it were a toy and enjoying himself, oblivious to the crowd and the challenges.”

Despite their excitement, many viewers expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of basic facilities such as shelters and water counters.

Speaking about the plight of the ADVA area, Indian Airforce and CISF staffers said, “The situation is the same every year. The ADVA area, which is designated for citizens to watch the air show lacks basic facilities.” A CISF staffer on ground duty said, “People have been complaining about the lack of facilities over the years but there is nothing we can do about it.”