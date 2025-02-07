BBMP sealing of illegal buildings mere publicity stunt, alleges complainant

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s recent act of sealing unauthorised constructions has come under scrutiny after a complainant alleged it was a mere publicity stunt for media coverage.

Annishyam a retired KRSP Sub-Inspector from Sanjay Nagar in Hebbal in East Zone said, “I filed a complaint when Manju Gowda, a liaison officer at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi started his illegal construction on the third floor two years ago. Though Town Planning AE Suresh and AEE of Hebbal sub-division Madhav Rao visited the spot, they did nothing to prevent the illegal constructions.”

Following the Lokayukta’s direction and in the wake of the death of nine construction workers in KR Puram, BBMP officials were instructed to crack down on illegal buildings. Acting on these orders and a Supreme Court directive, BBMP Town Planning officials sealed the building on January 4. However, Annishyam alleged that within a few days, the seal was removed by the building owner Manju Gowda.

“The BBMP’s actions were just for photos and media publicity. In reality, no action has been initiated despite BBMP orders for demolition under section 356 of BBMP Act 2020. It seems the directives of Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and Supreme Court hold no value,” said Annishyam.

He appealed to BBMP Zonal Commissioner Snehal R to direct officials to respect the Supreme Court’s direction, seal the building, and remove unauthorised floors. “When it was my turn to submit the petition to the Chief Commissioner during the zonal meeting, he took a break. Instead Zonal Commissioner Snehal R received my complaint and assured that she would direct the concerned officials to file an FIR against the owner for breaking the seal and illegally entering the illegal floors,” said the complainant.

The retired officer empahsised that his primary concern is the restoration of the setback area, which has been encroached upon by government officials.