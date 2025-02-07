Bengaluru Cantonment station redevelopment delayed; South Western Railway to open in phases

BENGALURU: To minimise inconvenience caused to the public in light of the ongoing redevelopment work at Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station which is suffering delays, the South Western Railway Zone has decided to open the station in two phases. Another amenity being built for the public is a bridge linking both ends of the station, that will connect the Station Road with Millers Road, with no platform ticket required to use it.

The massive redevelopment project, being undertaken at a cost of Rs 480 crore, aims to transform Karnataka’s oldest station into a world class one with superior passenger amenities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the redevelopment work for this 161-year-old station on June 20, 2022, with October 2025 fixed as the completion deadline. However, it is unlikely to meet the deadline, sources said.

“The main entrance to the station, known as the south side, will be launched initially. We are looking at opening the station building, which will be air-conditioned, within 6 to 7 months. This will offer much relief to the public,” a senior Railway official said. However, it will open without the underground parking in place as it would take more time.