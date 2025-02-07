Bengaluru Cantonment station redevelopment delayed; South Western Railway to open in phases

BENGALURU: To minimise inconvenience caused to the public in light of the ongoing redevelopment work at Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station which is suffering delays, the South Western Railway Zone has decided to open the station in two phases. Another amenity being built for the public is a bridge linking both ends of the station, that will connect the Station Road with Millers Road, with no platform ticket required to use it.
The massive redevelopment project, being undertaken at a cost of Rs 480 crore, aims to transform Karnataka’s oldest station into a world class one with superior passenger amenities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the redevelopment work for this 161-year-old station on June 20, 2022, with October 2025 fixed as the completion deadline. However, it is unlikely to meet the deadline, sources said.
“The main entrance to the station, known as the south side, will be launched initially. We are looking at opening the station building, which will be air-conditioned, within 6 to 7 months. This will offer much relief to the public,” a senior Railway official said. However, it will open without the underground parking in place as it would take more time.
The north side or the back entry will take longer to be ready. “Underground parking facility is being built at both the entries of the station which can totally house up to 500 cars and an equal number of two-wheelers,” the official said. Ever since its inception, the station had parking facility only outside the premises of the buildings at both the entrances.
“The unpaid foot over bridge that will connect both roads of the station (Station Road with Millers Road) will be a boon to pedestrians. It will run to a length of 45m and a width of 5m,” the official elaborated.
Another standout feature of the redevelopment is the air concourse which is named since it literally stands in the air above the rail tracks. It runs to a length of 136m and a width of 30m, said another official, adding that the platforms 1A, B, C & D marked for operation of suburban trains will have a separate entry and exit to ensure easy accessibility.
Bengaluru Cantonment is also set to have escalators and lifts for the first time since its inception, he added. The station will also be integrated with Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line.