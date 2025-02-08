Aero India 2025: HAL’s LUH, CATS Warrior to grab spotlight

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is poised to showcase its indigenous products and technologies centred on the theme ‘Innovate. Collaborate. Lead’ at Aero India 2025, which will kick start on February 10 at Airforce Station Yelahanka.
“HAL’s indigenously designed and developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be at the centrestage. Various innovative products conceived and developed by HAL’s R&D divisions in avionics, mechanical systems, engines and aerospace for manned and unmanned aircraft will also be the highlight at HAL stall,” said Dr DK Sunil, CMD, HAL on Friday.
HAL’s major attraction at its indoor pavilion (HALL-E) will be LUH, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 Simulator, scaled models of LCA Mk1A fighter, LCA Mk1 Trainer, Hindustan Jet Trainer (HJT)-36, HTT-40, LCH and ALH Mk IV. The scaled models of Hindustan 228 and its amphibian variant will also be displayed, he said.
The outdoor display adjacent to the HAL stall will feature LCA Mk 1A and HJT 36. HTT-40, LCA Mk 1 Trainer, Hindustan 228, Do-228 and LUH will be on static display. The flying display will witness unique LCA Mk 1A formation, HJT 36, HTT-40 and LUH.
The central theme of the India Pavilion is Flight of Self Reliance. A functional, full-scale engineering demonstrator of Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior will be the highlight of the India Pavilion along with Advanced Light Helicopter Next Generation (ALH NG) and RUAV.
ALH NG will be placed in front of the India Pavilion to signify HAL’s entry into civil aviation. For the first time, a 1:1 model of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will also be placed at the pavilion. There will also be sections for new technologies and future marquee products, the press release read.
HAL’s indoor pavilion will showcase state-of-the-art avionics systems like Mission Management System, Digital Map Generator, Data Lite-Communication System, IFF & CIT, Indigenous Communication Complex with Audio Management System, Audio Warning System, SCDLU, Radio Control Panels etc. Also, the advanced Flight Control Actuators and electro mechanical systems like Active Side Stick Control will also be displayed.
Static models of actual HTSE-1200 and GTEG-60 engines will be showcased displaying their technological challenges and innovation. An exclusive aerospace corner with scaled models of Cryogenic Engine CE-20, GSLV Mk III and Chandrayaan-3 will showcase HAL’s capabilities and role in the aerospace industry, the press release added.
HAL will promote indigenously-built platforms to visiting defence delegations and hold business meetings with OEMs and customers besides signing agreements and contracts with its business partners for various projects, Dr D K Sunil said.
TRAFFIC, PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Ahead of the 15th edition
of Aero India 2025 at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru Traffic Police issued traffic restrictions and diversions at multiple locations from February 10 to 14, to ensure smooth movement and safety
One-Way Roads
Nitte Meenakshi
College Road (East towards West)
Bagaluru Main Road (West towards East)
Free Parking
GKVK campus: Free BMTC AC shuttle buses to and from GKVK parking bay to ADVA and Domestic area. Visitors urged to utilize free parking at GKVK and free bus shuttle service
Paid Parking
ADVA parking: Entry from Gate 8 and 9
Domestic area parking: Entry from Gate 5
SUGGESTED ROUTES
Bengaluru East to ADVA parking
KR Puram- Nagavara - right turn - Thanisandra – Telecom Layout - Jakkur Cross – Yelahanka Bypass - Coffee Day - Palanahalli Gate service road - Ford showroom - ADVA parking
Bengaluru East to Domestic area parking
KR Puram - Hennur Cross - Kothanur - Gubbi Cross - Kannur - Bagalur - Bagaluru Layout -Razaak Palya - Vidyanagar Cross - Hunasamaranahalli - Domestic area parking
Bengaluru West to ADVA parking
Goraguntepalya - BEL Circle- Gangamma Circle -MS Palya Circle - Mother Dairy Jn - Unnikrishnan Jn - left turn - Doddaballapura Road - Nagenahalli Gate right turn - Harohalli - Gantiganahalli Circle - right turn to reach ADVA parking
Bengaluru West to Domestic area parking
Goraguntepalya- BEL circle- Gangamma Circle - MS Palya Circle - Mother Dairy Jn - Unnikrishnan Jn- left turn -Doddaballapur Road - Rajanukunte - right turn - Addiganahalli -MVIT Cross -Vidyanagar Cross - U-turn - Hunasamaranahalli - Domestic area parking
Bengaluru South to ADVA parking
Mysuru Road - Nayandanahalli - Chandra Layout- Goraguntepalya - BEL Circle - Gangamma Circle -MS Palya Circle - Mother Dairy Jn - Unnikrishnan Jn- left turn - Doddaballapura Road - Nagenahalli Gate - right turn- Harohalli - Gantiganahalli Circle - right turn -- ADVA parking
Bengaluru South to Domestic area parking
Mysuru Road - Nayandanahalli - Chandra Layout- Goraguntepalya- BEL C- Gangamma Circle- MS Palya Circle- Mother Dairy Jn - Unnikrishnan Jn- left turn -Doddaballapur Road - Rajanakunte - right turn - Addiganahalli - MVIT Cross -Vidyanagar Cross - U-turn- Hunasamaranahalli - Domestic area parking
Alternative Routes To Kia
Bengaluru East: KR Puram- Hennur Cross- Kothanur - Gubbi Cross - Kannur - Bagalur - Mylanahalli - Begur back gate - KIA
Bengaluru South: Mysuru Road - Nayandahalli- Chandra Layout- Goraguntepalya- BEL Circle-Gangamma Circle- MS Palya Circle - Mother Dairy Jn- Unnikrishnan Jn - left turn -Doddaballapura Road - Rajanukunte-right turn -- Addiganahalli - MVIT Cross - Vidyanagar Cross - KIA
Bengaluru
West: Goraguntepalya - BEL Circle- Gangamma Circle - MS Palya Circle - Mother Dairy Jn-Unnikrishnan Jn - left turn - Doddaballapur Road - Rajanukunte - Addiganahalli - MVIT- Vidyanagar Cross- KIA
Traffic Restrictions
No movement of trucks, private buses, all heavy goods vehicles on both sides of road
Ballari Road: Mehkri Circle to MVIT Cross
Goraguntepalya to Hennur Cross
Nagavara Junction - Thanisandra Main Road via Bagalur Main Road to Reva College Junction
Tumakuru Road: Goraguntepalya-Hesaraghatta, from Chikkabanavara towards city
Parking Restrictions
All types of vehicles prohibited on both sides of road
Nagenahalli to Ford showroom (BB Rd) via Gantiganahalli Circle Mehkri Circle to Devanahalli Bagalur Cross to Sathanur via Bagalur Main Road Nagawara Jn via Thanisandra Main Road to Reva College FTI Jn to Hennur Cross Hennur Cross to Begur back gate Nagenahalli Gate to Yelahanka Circle MVIT Cross to Narayanapura Rly Cross Kogilu Cross to Kannur Junction Mathikere Cross to Unnikrishnan Junction Jalahalli Cross to Gangamma Circle Visitors can scan QR code on ticket/pass to ascertain entry gate and route Visitors urged to utilize free parking at GKVK campus.
Will try to deliver best possible service: HAL
Bengaluru: In response to the TNIE story dated February 7, published with the headline: ‘Skies thrill but venue disappoints’, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday said that adequate arrangements were made in terms of space, water, and food at the site.
“Over 35,000 sqft space was specially allotted for visitors and 20,000 water bottles were kept in addition to another 20,000 water bottles in reserve. Dedicated and adequate water pagodas were deployed with a large number of volunteers. To cater to children and senior citizens, two viewing galleries were made available and a large tent capable of accommodating over one lakh visitors was made available for visitors at the ADVA area”, said HAL spokesperson Gopal Sutar.
It was observed that during the show, visitors were taking chairs outside and moving closer to the barricades, he said. “However, considering that these are pre-event days, our teams take your (TNIE) story in the right spirit and strive to deliver the best possible services, not withstanding hot days predicted for Bengaluru before and during the Aero Show,” Sutar said.