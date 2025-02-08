Aero India 2025: HAL’s LUH, CATS Warrior to grab spotlight

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is poised to showcase its indigenous products and technologies centred on the theme ‘Innovate. Collaborate. Lead’ at Aero India 2025, which will kick start on February 10 at Airforce Station Yelahanka.

“HAL’s indigenously designed and developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be at the centrestage. Various innovative products conceived and developed by HAL’s R&D divisions in avionics, mechanical systems, engines and aerospace for manned and unmanned aircraft will also be the highlight at HAL stall,” said Dr DK Sunil, CMD, HAL on Friday.

HAL’s major attraction at its indoor pavilion (HALL-E) will be LUH, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 Simulator, scaled models of LCA Mk1A fighter, LCA Mk1 Trainer, Hindustan Jet Trainer (HJT)-36, HTT-40, LCH and ALH Mk IV. The scaled models of Hindustan 228 and its amphibian variant will also be displayed, he said.

The outdoor display adjacent to the HAL stall will feature LCA Mk 1A and HJT 36. HTT-40, LCA Mk 1 Trainer, Hindustan 228, Do-228 and LUH will be on static display. The flying display will witness unique LCA Mk 1A formation, HJT 36, HTT-40 and LUH.

The central theme of the India Pavilion is Flight of Self Reliance. A functional, full-scale engineering demonstrator of Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior will be the highlight of the India Pavilion along with Advanced Light Helicopter Next Generation (ALH NG) and RUAV.

ALH NG will be placed in front of the India Pavilion to signify HAL’s entry into civil aviation. For the first time, a 1:1 model of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will also be placed at the pavilion. There will also be sections for new technologies and future marquee products, the press release read.

HAL’s indoor pavilion will showcase state-of-the-art avionics systems like Mission Management System, Digital Map Generator, Data Lite-Communication System, IFF & CIT, Indigenous Communication Complex with Audio Management System, Audio Warning System, SCDLU, Radio Control Panels etc. Also, the advanced Flight Control Actuators and electro mechanical systems like Active Side Stick Control will also be displayed.

Static models of actual HTSE-1200 and GTEG-60 engines will be showcased displaying their technological challenges and innovation. An exclusive aerospace corner with scaled models of Cryogenic Engine CE-20, GSLV Mk III and Chandrayaan-3 will showcase HAL’s capabilities and role in the aerospace industry, the press release added.