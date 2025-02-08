Back to Heyday

BENGALURU: The golden age of South Indian cinema saw the rise of icons like Dr Rajkumar, MG Ramachandran (MGR), Shivaji Ganesan and NT Rama Rao, who grew to almost god-like statures and gained similar, lasting adoration from the public. Whether you grew up watching iconic Kannada films of the ’60s and ’70s, listening to snatches of a stray tune, catching glimpses of posters in the city and images on autos – the impact these stars had on people’s lives can still be felt.

Clare Arni’s ongoing exhibition Southern Stars, is a tribute to these cinematic figures and those who love them still. “I grew up in Madurai in the 1970s and there was no television yet. So, the imagery that surrounded me was that of MGR, Shivaji Ganesan and film stars like that. It’s been a sort of lifelong fascination,” she says.

The collection on display, 20 years in the making and gathered from old frame shops in Madurai, Sunday markets, and Bengaluru antique shops, consists of everything from antique posters, original photographs taken on film sets, figurines and models, as well as contemporary photographs of old studios by Arni.

At its heart is a setup of a living room – two chairs, a typewriter, a coffee table, and a record player with a stack of vinyl records beside it. According to Arni, the intention was to make the exhibit approachable and a true reflection of her collection at home. “One can do lots of different things with a collection like this.