BEL to display its latest innovations

BENGALURU: Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will showcase state-of-the-art products and systems employing cutting-edge technologies and spanning every domain of its business at Aero India.

According to a press release from BEL on Friday, it will display its latest offerings for the armed forces — at its exhibition stall in Hall E4.1 — in 14 clusters, namely Defence Communication, Electro Optics, Avionics & Airborne Electronic Warfare, Shipborne Systems, Weapon Systems, Land-based Electronic Warfare, Futuristic Technologies, Cutting Edge Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Arms & Ammunition, Radar Systems, Global Collaborations and Domestic Partnership.

Notable among the products and systems on display will be communication equipment such as variants of software defined radio, radio on the move and high capacity radio relay; electro-optic devices like uncooled thermal imager sight for assault rifle, passive night vision goggles and border observation surveillance system and others.

BEL will also showcase futuristic and cutting-edge technologies such as 5G solution for Defence, Quantum Cryptography, Unmanned Warfare Technology, Space Situational Awareness and Theatre Command, Upgraded Ku Band Exciter, Direct RF Signal Processing and Digital Light Engine.

Also on show will be the latest Artificial Intelligence based products like Generative AI-based Virtual Assistant, AI-based Language Translation Solution and AI-enabled Speech Analysis & Voice Translation System. The last two clusters, Global Collaborations and Domestic Partnership, will feature advanced products and systems developed by BEL in collaboration with local MSMEs and global OEMs, the release added.