BWSSB prepares for harsh summer, fixes water rates

BENGALURU: With summer temperatures rising in early February itself, water shortage is likely to hit Bengaluru during peak summer, between March and May. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has asked its staff to prepare for the situation.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar directed officials to keep plastic water tanks ready in parched areas and reserve 200 tankers to supply water.

BWSSB also stated that it will regulate water rates for private tankers -- Rs 600 to supply 6,000 litres in a radius of 5km, Rs 700 for 8,000 litres, and Rs 1,200 for 12,000 litres if supply is between 5km and 10km radius. For every kilolitre after the prescribed radius, the Board has fixed Rs 50 extra to be paid by the consumer.

“The chairman has taken the issue seriously. With last summer’s tough experience, the Board is confident of managing supply this year. He has also said that 2000-litre plastic water tanks should be cleaned and kept ready, and new ones purchased if necessary,” an official said. Only drinking water will be supplied, and residents are expected to fill up their pots and buckets.

He said that last year, many borewells went dry in Mahadevapura zone as water bodies had dried up due to development work. Besides, summer was also unbearable. “Some lakes have been developed.

This apart, commissioning of Cauvery Stage-V and over 15,000 new connections in outer city areas may ease water stress this time. In case of emergency, the board will press water tankers into such areas,” he said.