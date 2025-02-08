Celebrating changemakers

BENGALURU: In a world struggling with global issues every day, the story of the hummingbird serves as a reminder that big change begins with small actions – that every single droplet counts, big or small, when many are doing their parts. Directed by Flore Vasseur, the documentary film Bigger Than Us is one such reminder that celebrates many young changemakers around the world who are committed to making the world a better place through their ‘droplets’ of actions.
The documentary, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, is now set for its Indian premiere at the Alliance Française de Bangalore in collaboration with Agence Française de Développement (AFD) South Asia. Dealing with significant global challenges like climate change, human rights, and food security, the documentary introduces the audience to diverse young changemakers from different backgrounds all working towards a single goal – bringing positive change.
Released in 2021, the birth of the documentary stemmed from a conversation Vasseur had with her son; a question her son had about the future and the new generation raised her awareness about what it is to be 18 or 20 in today’s uncertain world. This perspective eventually led to the documentary following eight different young people across the world who chose to stay committed to bringing change one way or another.
Like Winnie Tushabe from Uganda who made strides in tackling food security, the rest of the cast – Melati Wijsen, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, Memory Banda, Rene Silva, Mohamad Al Jounde and Mary Finn – is committed in their fight for a better world through education, refugee support, and freedom of speech.
Reflecting on the upcoming premiere, the director of Alliance Française de Bangalore, Jean-Marc Dépierre, says, “From the movie, it has become a whole movement. It’s more than a movie now. It’s an association; a project.” He further adds what he expects the audience to take away from the screening. “Our modest aim or expectation after this movie screening is for people to come home with a sense of ‘what can I do on my own level; on a very simple level with my family, my friends, what do I do every day; how can I also bring about change?’ Inspiring people,” he says.
Following the screening, there will be a panel discussion with Vassuer joining remotely in an interactive session alongside changemakers from organisations like Shanti Bhavan Children’s Project and Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI). Alongside the screening, there will be an opening of the photography exhibition –
Concrete Solutions towards Sustainable Development Goals in India.
As the title says, Bigger than Us is beyond a single or a group of individuals, it is not confined to one particular person. “They are tackling issues that are bigger than them and they feel empowered by that. All the issues they are facing, in a negative term, are bigger than them.
You are not going to solve the refugee crisis or you’re not going to solve the environmental issues by yourself. You’re not going to solve climate change by yourself… but like the hummingbird, we should be all playing a part. So when we go to bed in the evening, we feel that we’ve done whatever we could,” says Dépierre.
(The documentary will be screened on February 8, Saturday, at 3.30pm)