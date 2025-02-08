Celebrating changemakers

BENGALURU: In a world struggling with global issues every day, the story of the hummingbird serves as a reminder that big change begins with small actions – that every single droplet counts, big or small, when many are doing their parts. Directed by Flore Vasseur, the documentary film Bigger Than Us is one such reminder that celebrates many young changemakers around the world who are committed to making the world a better place through their ‘droplets’ of actions.

The documentary, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, is now set for its Indian premiere at the Alliance Française de Bangalore in collaboration with Agence Française de Développement (AFD) South Asia. Dealing with significant global challenges like climate change, human rights, and food security, the documentary introduces the audience to diverse young changemakers from different backgrounds all working towards a single goal – bringing positive change.

Released in 2021, the birth of the documentary stemmed from a conversation Vasseur had with her son; a question her son had about the future and the new generation raised her awareness about what it is to be 18 or 20 in today’s uncertain world. This perspective eventually led to the documentary following eight different young people across the world who chose to stay committed to bringing change one way or another.

Like Winnie Tushabe from Uganda who made strides in tackling food security, the rest of the cast – Melati Wijsen, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, Memory Banda, Rene Silva, Mohamad Al Jounde and Mary Finn – is committed in their fight for a better world through education, refugee support, and freedom of speech.