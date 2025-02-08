Nourishing the spirit

BENGALURU: It has been a week of introspection and quiet time, finding my groove and mojo again, and healing my mind, body, and soul. All the very things that my logical and practical brain told me were hogwash! Many years ago, a very sceptical ‘me’ went through a book by the author Louise Hay (which everyone and their grandfather were reading in those days) called You Can Heal Your Life. Of course, I thought it was all ‘balderdash’! I did a spate of courses like the off-shoot of the EST programme, and though it undeniably helped me (mostly to get off my high horse), I cannot say I was bowled over!

But of late, I must admit that my injuries have given me time to ‘look within’ and take a good hard long look at myself. There was a tad too much of feeling sorry and victimised and I realised that over-explaining myself didn’t necessarily mean I would be understood better. I really got in touch with how blessed and fortunate I was. I had emotionally crippled myself to a point where my body went ‘whoa’!

Whatever it was, it needed to stop! I lost two really good friends and their death anniversaries came up. My best friend from school was admitted into ICU because she had a brain bleed and her son found her unresponsive on the floor. And the only thing I could think of was; ‘ I can’t lose more friends… why is this happening to me?’ All this self-serving pity for myself stopped when a dear friend simply said ‘Rubi, this isn’t about you. This is about them.’ Never a truer word spoken.