Tea stall brawl exposes ATM robbery, six held near Kempegowda Layout

BENGALURU: A verbal fight among six private ATM maintenance employees over the distribution of stolen money led to their arrest. Acting on a tip-off, the police learned that the accused, involved in an ATM theft, were arguing at a tea stall near Kempegowda Layout and swiftly apprehended them.

The accused have been identified as Sameer (26), a cash officer; cash loaders Manohara K (29), Girish (26), Jaggesh (28), and Shivu (27), ATM van driver and their friend Jashwanth (27). All six were employees of a private cash management company and residents of Nandi Layout.

According to the police, a team rushed to the tea stall in Kempegowda Layout and arrested the six individuals who were fighting over the distribution of the stolen money. During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing money from multiple ATMs.

They had been working for a private ATM management company for cash-filling and maintenance. While depositing money, they would fill in a lesser amount than recorded and attempted to cover up the missing amounts by refilling shortfalls from other ATMs. Additionally, they had learned the ATM passwords and used them to steal money, police sources added.

The police further added that three of the accused had purchased three SUVs using the stolen money and had been running the scam for the past two years. The police have recovered Rs 51 lakh in cash and three cars worth Rs 90 lakh from the accused.