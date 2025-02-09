25 junctions revamped with fountains, lights, greenery in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To enhance the aesthetics and functionality of busy traffic intersections, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has developed 25 junctions in Bengaluru’s central business district.

The project was flagged under the Brand Bengaluru concept a year ago. The upgraded junctions feature dry fountains, landscaped plantations, LED lighting, and other amenities to improve the overall experience of motorists and pedestrians.

“The busy traffic junction in core areas add to stress among motorists, especially during peak hours. To address this, the BBMP developed these junctions with fountains, plantations, curbstones, swings at selected spots, and enhanced illumination to create a more pleasant atmosphere, particularly in the evenings,” said a BBMP official. He added that the junction improvements were carried out under a grant of Rs 24 crore.

BBMP, Engineer-In-Chief BS Prahallad highlighted Hudson Circle as an example, where LED lights have been installed for the first time to enhance aesthetics. “The illumination, dry fountain and greenery offer a refreshing experience for motorists and serve as a visual delight,” he said EIC.

The BBMP Central Project Division recently developed Race Course Road and Shivananada Circle. At Race Course Road, fancy benches have been installed for pedestrians and officegoers to relax during their lunch breaks.

“Apart from enhancing aesthetics, the aim was to ensure these junctions are better utilised and do not turn into black spots,” the official added.