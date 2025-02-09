Aero India 2025 a stealth fighter in India's sight

Back in 2009, the then UPA government had allocated Rs 90 crore, followed by an additional Rs 447 crore, for a feasibility study on AMCA. However, progress remained staggered, until the March of last year, when the Union Cabinet gave its nod for the programme. And yet at present, a series of technical challenges, particularly with the engine, continue to impair its pace of development.

Analysts expect the first flight of AMCA to take place in a year or two, with the aircraft expected to enter service only in the early 2030s. “In terms of AMCA, one cannot build an aircraft in the absence of an engine, unless one has a deal with a global OEM. We must look at a comprehensive strategic partnership which leads on to the engine, and ultimately an aircraft. Today, if we try to rapidly pursue AMCA and believe that the first aircraft will be inducted in the next 2-3 years, it’s unlikely to happen,” Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS) Director General, Air Vice Marshal Anil Golani (Retd) told TNSE.

So, until India does roll out its first fifth-generation fighter, amid the prevailing reality of a reduced, ageing fleet, while our neighbours rearm themselves, the question is should the country look at foreign offerings in the interim? In this context, the participation of the Su-57 and F-35 to Aero India becomes more significant.

Su-57 v/s F-35: Pros and cons

Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev has been quoted as saying that India has been offered a comprehensive partnership under the Su-57E project, which includes local manufacturing capabilities. “Our proposals include supply of assembled aircraft, the organisation of their joint production in India, and assistance in developing an Indian fifth-generation fighter,” Mikheev was quoted as saying by Sputnik India.

“Rosoboronexport and the Indian side are working to expand bilateral technological cooperation within the framework of the ‘Make in India’ programme. We offer our partners large-scale projects to develop and produce military aircraft, helicopters, air defence equipment, armoured vehicles, and ammunition. We are also ready to discuss the possibility of jointly promoting these products in third countries,” Mikheev said in a statement last year.

But certain issues persist with the Su-57, in terms of its assembly, and stealth capabilities. It may also be noted that so far, a little over 40 Su-57s have been built, with no confirmed international customer, compared to over 1,000 F-35s which have been inducted by many air forces around the world. With such a large market for the F-35, and its own proven record with the world’s big air forces, India may look like the next big opportunity for Lockheed Martin. Moreover, in his recent phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump said India needs to buy more US-made arms and ammunition.

A primary issue, however, surrounding the transfer of F-35 technology to India is the US’ strict policy on safeguarding sensitive military technology, meaning India would likely not be allowed to fully manufacture or significantly modify the aircraft domestically, hindering its ‘Make in India’ drive, and potentially raising concerns about operational sovereignty due to reliance on foreign components and updates.