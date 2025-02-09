Fake cop attacks BWSSB worker in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old BWSSB contract worker was attacked and robbed by an unidentified robber who posed as a policeman. The victim from Malur in Channapatna was returning home in his car on Thursday evening after work.

While near the Jayapura Gate on the service road of the Mysuru access controlled highway, the accused came on a bike and stopped the car under the pretext of checking the vehicle documents. When the victim opened the door to show the documents, the accused attacked him to ensure that he did not flee.

After taking cash and a gold ornament from the victim, the accused fled. The victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Maddur for his fractured leg. The victim, HC Nagesh, was robbed between 7.30 pm and 7.40 pm. The police recorded his statements.

“The accused was dressed in a police uniform. He reportedly kicked the right leg of the victim with his boots which are commonly worn by police. The victim was later taken in his car by the accused for some distance. The accused then drove back to the spot and left the victim and escaped on the bike,” said an officer based on the victim’s statements.

The victim lost a gold finger ring and Rs 14000 in cash. The accused also threatened the victim with a knife, asking him to hand over all the valuables or he would be taken to the police station and put in the lockup.