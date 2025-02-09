FIR filed against con-woman Aishwarya in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A fresh FIR was registered against Aishwarya Gowda, who is facing allegations of defrauding crores of rupees and falsely claiming to be the sister of former MP DK Suresh.

The complaint was filed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Byatarayanapura Sub-Division, Bharath S Reddy, at the Byatarayanapura police station on Wednesday. Reddy, the investigation officer in one of Aishwarya Gowda’s cases registered at the Chandra layout police station, found that she had illegally obtained call detail records (CDRs) of four individuals to threaten and extort money.

The police stated that a case was registered under Section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) of the IPC, along with Section 72 of the IT Act and the Telecommunication Act. Following fraud cases registered against her, during investigation the ACP had seized five mobile phones belonging to Aishwarya Gowda and two from her husband.