FIR filed against con-woman Aishwarya in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A fresh FIR was registered against Aishwarya Gowda, who is facing allegations of defrauding crores of rupees and falsely claiming to be the sister of former MP DK Suresh.
The complaint was filed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Byatarayanapura Sub-Division, Bharath S Reddy, at the Byatarayanapura police station on Wednesday. Reddy, the investigation officer in one of Aishwarya Gowda’s cases registered at the Chandra layout police station, found that she had illegally obtained call detail records (CDRs) of four individuals to threaten and extort money.
The police stated that a case was registered under Section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) of the IPC, along with Section 72 of the IT Act and the Telecommunication Act. Following fraud cases registered against her, during investigation the ACP had seized five mobile phones belonging to Aishwarya Gowda and two from her husband.
After obtaining court permission, the mobile phones were sent to the West Division CEN police station for data extraction. Upon examining the phones, investigators found the CDR details of four individuals. She also traced one victim and a complainant who had filed a case against her at the Rajajinagar police station over period of time, the police said.
The police further added that CDRs are confidential and can only be accessed by law enforcement or investigative agencies when required for criminal investigations.
However, Aishwarya Gowda had no authorisation to obtain these records and had misused them to threaten and extort money with the help of a public servant. Following the FIR, the case was transferred to ACP Vijayanagar, and a notice was issued to Aishwarya Gowda for questioning.