Two sentenced for promising 84 per cent interest, cheating duo in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A special court in the city sentenced two persons for allegedly cheating a couple after promising a high interest rate of 84% per year under a financial scheme.

The court sentenced Mohammed Idhrees to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 4 lakh, while the second accused, Mohammed Ameer Basha, to three years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 3 lakh fine. They were held guilty for offences punishable under the provisions of IPC and the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPIDFE) Act, 2004.

Out of Rs 7 lakh fine, the court ordered Rs 6 lakh be paid as compensation to the victim, Yashaswini, and forfeited the remaining amount. The prosecution contended that Idhrees, convicted in four similar offences, is involved in nearly 10 such cases where cheating and defrauding allegations are levelled against him.

He is also facing similar cases in Tamil Nadu. He was arrested in another case pending at Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu. Basha was also convicted in three cases for similar offences, the prosecution argued.