Ulsoor Lake to get new lease of life soon

BENGALURU: A group of senior citizens from the Ulsoor Lake Walkers’ Fraternity has been raising their voices against the lack of facilities and improper walkways on the eastern side of Ulsoor Lake. Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, Executive Engineer of BBMP Lakes East Zone, Nitya, officials from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and others along with senior citizens walked through the lake’s walkway to assess the situation of the lake on Saturday morning.

65-year-old Prithvi Pani, a retired businessman told TNIE, “The walkway is composed of uneven gravel with protruding stones, making it challenging and uncomfortable for senior citizens to walk, potentially leading to trips and falls.

Additionally, during the rainy season, the path becomes muddy and slippery, making it even more difficult to walk. Moreover, the outer body fence and the water body grill fence are broken. The lake also lacks restrooms and a children’s play area. Besides, the benches are damaged, making it impossible to sit or relax. These drawbacks are affecting the beauty of the lake,” he said.