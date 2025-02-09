Ulsoor Lake to get new lease of life soon
BENGALURU: A group of senior citizens from the Ulsoor Lake Walkers’ Fraternity has been raising their voices against the lack of facilities and improper walkways on the eastern side of Ulsoor Lake. Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, Executive Engineer of BBMP Lakes East Zone, Nitya, officials from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and others along with senior citizens walked through the lake’s walkway to assess the situation of the lake on Saturday morning.
65-year-old Prithvi Pani, a retired businessman told TNIE, “The walkway is composed of uneven gravel with protruding stones, making it challenging and uncomfortable for senior citizens to walk, potentially leading to trips and falls.
Additionally, during the rainy season, the path becomes muddy and slippery, making it even more difficult to walk. Moreover, the outer body fence and the water body grill fence are broken. The lake also lacks restrooms and a children’s play area. Besides, the benches are damaged, making it impossible to sit or relax. These drawbacks are affecting the beauty of the lake,” he said.
Members of the Ulsoor Lake Walker Fraternity said the consultant had created a master plan for the redevelopment of the lake. The plan includes a multi-level walkway to ease congestion, upgrades to the sedimentation pond, installation of a jet fountain with decorative lights, and the creation of an open yoga platform.
Earlier, the fraternity had met with the Chief Minister’s political secretary and MLC Naseer Ahmed, who instructed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to take action. Following this, the government sanctioned funds for the development work. In the first phase, half of Ulsoor Lake will remain closed for construction work.
MLA Rizwan Arshad said he interacted with walkers, joggers and senior citizens to gather key insights. He also held discussions with the engineering team and said he is committed to kick-starting its overall redevelopment soon.