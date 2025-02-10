Busk Goes Bust: Ed Sheeran's Impromptu Performance Interrupted by B'luru Authorities

Sheeran’s performance being cut short has sparked a social media storm with some expressing disappointment at losing out on his live performance and others insisting that procedures must be followed. Prasith RV, a student, who has been a fan of Sheeran’s since 2016, says the situation could have been dealt with more grace. “He’s an international artiste who has come here to perform and when officials like this are rude, it brings down the reputation of Indians. There are better ways to communicate this – he could’ve politely gone up to the manager or PR team, or asked Ed to stop after a song. It was just disappointing to see my favourite artiste’s performance being cut short.”

Others, including Church Street Resident Welfare Association President, Sanjay Kumar Pal, are staunchly opposed to street performances, regardless of how big the star is. “As per the law, nobody is allowed to block the footpath. The organisers should have informed the police to get a proper location for the performance. The police did the right thing as footpaths are for pedestrians; it’s not a stage for performance,” says Pal, who mentions that they are forced to ‘chase away’ buskers on a daily basis. Shopkeeper Naveen Gowda takes a similar stance, citing crowd-control issues. “He started performing while his team was still talking with the police about permissions. It becomes a big issue if the crowd goes out of control or if someone files a complaint about traffic issues – the policemen have to report to higher-ups too,” he says.