Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill pitches for five smaller corporations: Chairman Rizwan Arshad

BENGALURU: For the development and smooth administration of Silicon City Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should be divided into five smaller corporations, said Greater Bengaluru Governance Committee Karnataka Chairman Rizwan Arshad

Chairman Arshad on Monday inaugurated a programme to receive suggestions and opinions from the public on the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill in the eastern zone under the BBMP jurisdiction in the city.

"Better governance can be achieved if there is coordination on the same platform. Where and what changes should happen, all will be discussed and finalized. Everyone can give their own suggestions," he said.

The Chairman said that for the development of the city, a robust system should be prepared and that facilities available to the public should also be easily accessible.

"The Bill is being prepared and has already been largely debated. 17 meetings were held for the committee. Discussed with stakeholders. The bill was prepared after discussing its many dimensions" he added.

The public consultation is being conducted at 6 locations in the city. Suggestions and tips important are being sought from the public as city administration has become challenging.

"It also requires for the extension of the mayor's term and it has to be done through the Administrative Reforms Act. The city needs to be rebuilt, otherwise it will be a disaster in the coming days," added Arshad.

When asked about the BBMP election, last conducted in September 2020, September, Arshad said that the election dates will be announced after the clearance of bill in the house.