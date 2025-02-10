Toe-tally Trendy: Socks and Sandals

a long period, wearing socks and sandals was considered a style slip – not falling into the realm of fashion trends. The style was even compared to a typical ‘granny’ style or tourist style. But in recent years, this quirky duo has made a bold comeback, ruling many celebrity wardrobes and street-style fashion. With celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Justin Bieber embracing it, the trend now holds a signature spot in the fashion world. People of Bengaluru are now embracing this trend for many reasons that are beyond mere fashion labels.

For many, wearing socks and sandals is an ongoing blend of comfort into fashion. “The whole concept of socks and sandals came from the sense of comfort, and fashion just took it. I went for the whole concept of fashion first. But eventually, that concept of fashion became a comfort for me,” says Khayr Ghayth, a fashion stylist. For city-based professor Godwin Emmanuel, it is a go-to comfort style in the city’s weather. “I feel people in Bengaluru prefer the style because of the weather. Bengaluru’s weather is the best thing ever, and it will allow you to wear socks and sometimes it will not; it’s like a constant back and forth, considering how fast-paced the city is,” he notes.

According to city-based fashion designer Lokam Himashree, this duo has long been accepted as part of a relaxed summer look in some countries and cultures. She notes how with global fashion trends and cultural crossovers, these styles are more accessible, acceptable and less confined to specific regions. “Fashion has been leaning into what used to be considered ‘ugly’ or ‘uncool’ items and making them fashionable, like chunky sneakers or oversized silhouettes,” says Himashree.

The creative possibilities of mixing and matching are many, depending on whether you’re going for something casual, quirky, or even high-fashion. Ghayth too stresses on the diverse options in styling, “I wear socks and maybe Birkenstock or maybe Nike slides with it. And the fun part about this is you can just be funky with it.” She further adds to the universality of it, mentioning, “If you want to go to the office, you can wear sandals with black socks. It’s classy and comfortable too. But if you’re just going out with your friends, you can wear slides with funky colours.” For students like Nishkarsh Singh, the socks and sandals combo is a part of their daily lives.

“I have usually worn this combo while playing sports but I wear it to my office sometimes when it’s a bit chilly. I have been a badminton player for the last five years and I have played most of my matches while nursing the socks and sandal combo,” he recounts.

Interestingly, this style is not just confined to cold weather. Depending on the season, one can adjust the type of socks they wear. In the summer, lightweight cotton or sheer socks paired with open-toe sandals look breezy and stylish. For cooler weather, one can opt for thicker socks or even knee-high ones with closed-toe sandals for a cosy yet stylish vibe.

As fashion continues to evolve and adapt toward personal expression, the socks-and-sandals trend is likely to evolve with it. Not as just a combination of footwear, but as a statement that resonates with the emotion – fashion is nothing less than comfort.