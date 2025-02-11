Baldota Group to set up Rs 54,000 crore mega steel plant in Koppal

BENGALURU: In a move set to redefine India’s steel industry, Karnataka-based Baldota Group is making history with a massive Rs 54,000 crore investment to establish an integrated steel powerhouse in Koppal.

This gigantic 10.50 million tonne per annum plant-one of the largest in the region-will catapult Karnataka to the forefront of steel production, driving industrial expansion and economic prosperity. The game-changing announcement will be sealed with an MoU at the prestigious Global Investors’ Meet on February 11.

Under the banner of Baldota Steel and Power Limited (BSPL), the plant promises to be a beacon of opportunity, unlocking 15,000 direct and indirect jobs for local communities.

Government sources indicated that Koppal is among the most backward districts in Karnataka and unemployment is one of their biggest problems. Rahul Kumar N Baldota, Joint Managing Director, said that the project will not only boost steel production but also cement Karnataka’s reputation as an industrial titan.

Speaking to TNIE, Rahul Kumar Baldota said, “We will have the groundbreaking next month and investment will be in phases. It will need some time about... 2.5 years to 3 years... to be fully functional.’’ On availability of iron ore, he said, “The ore will be available in a 50-km radius and will be ferried to the location as efficiently as possible.’’

“The government is bullish on infrastructure as was evident in the budget and there is going to be a huge demand for steel in the coming days be it for rail or road or other infrastructure,” he said, adding that their vision is to position Baldota as a national leader, and the Koppal project will undoubtedly be Karnataka’s pride in the steel sector.

Former FKCCI president J Crasta agreed, “Steel requirement is going to be very massive in the coming days.’’