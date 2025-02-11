Greater Bengaluru Bill pitches for 5 smaller corpns, early BBMP polls

BENGALURU: For the development and smooth administration of Bengaluru, often called the Silicon Valley of India, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should be restructured into five smaller corporations, said Rizwan Arshad, Chairman of the Joint Scrutiny Committee for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, which is reviewing the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024.
He was speaking after inaugurating a public consultation programme in the BBMP east zone to gather suggestions and opinions on the bill.
“Better governance can be achieved through coordinated efforts on a common platform. We will discuss and finalise what changes are needed and where they should be implemented,” he said.
He emphasised that Bengaluru’s administration must be strengthened to match the city’s rapid growth, ensuring that public services remain accessible and efficient. He added that a robust system is essential for the development of the city.
“The Bill has already been prepared and extensively debated. The committee held 17 meetings, including discussions with opposition BJP lawmakers from the city and various stakeholders. It was drafted after thorough discussion of its many dimensions,” he added. The public consultation process is being conducted at six locations in the city, starting Monday and concluding on Wednesday. Citizens are encouraged to share their suggestions and tips as the city’s administration faces increasing challenges.
“Apart from the five corporations, the extension of the mayor’s term has also been mentioned in the bill. These will have to be done through the Administrative Reforms Act,” added Arshad.
When asked about BBMP election, Arshad said once the bill is cleared in the house, elections to BBMP will also be announced. He also ruled out that the new bill will in no way regularise the existing building by-laws violation.
Former Minister and BJP MLA ST Somashekhar, who took part in the event, said he bats for the bill as the existing system with only one mayor and one BBMP Chief Commissioner is making city administration challenging. “There will be five smaller corporations with up to 75 elected corporators and a Chief Commissioner each. At the top level, the Chief Minster will serve as the chairman, ensuring necessary funds are allocated. Each ward will have a population of around 30,000 to facilitate more efficient administration and governance.”