Greater Bengaluru Bill pitches for 5 smaller corpns, early BBMP polls

BENGALURU: For the development and smooth administration of Bengaluru, often called the Silicon Valley of India, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should be restructured into five smaller corporations, said Rizwan Arshad, Chairman of the Joint Scrutiny Committee for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, which is reviewing the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024.

He was speaking after inaugurating a public consultation programme in the BBMP east zone to gather suggestions and opinions on the bill.

“Better governance can be achieved through coordinated efforts on a common platform. We will discuss and finalise what changes are needed and where they should be implemented,” he said.

He emphasised that Bengaluru’s administration must be strengthened to match the city’s rapid growth, ensuring that public services remain accessible and efficient. He added that a robust system is essential for the development of the city.