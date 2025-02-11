Home minister Parameshwara defends police for stopping Ed Sheeran’s gig

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has defended the Cubbon Park police for stopping British pop star Ed Sheeran’s impromptu performance on Church Street in Bengaluru. The minister clarified that the singer was permitted to perform at a different venue and not on Church Street.

“He was given permission to perform at a venue in Madavara. All of a sudden he came to Church Street and started singing. The police had not given any permission to him. We did not want anybody taking advantage of the situation as he is a famous singer. A lot of people would have gathered to watch him and there would have been chaos. To prevent this, the police stopped him,” he added.

Sheeran’s surprise live street performance in Bengaluru on Sunday morning was abruptly halted by the city police claiming that he did not have the necessary permissions.

The police stated that they received a complaint from the public regarding nuisance. A viral video circulating on social media showed Sheeran singing his chartbuster ‘Shape of You’ while playing his guitar. However, no formal complaint was registered against the singer.