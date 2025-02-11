Mention nature of injuries while fixing compensation: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Noting that the Motor Vehicles Accident Claims Tribunals (MACT) are jumping to conclusions to determine compensation based on the disability stated by a medical officer, the Karnataka High Court said non-mention of the nature of injuries suffered or describing them simply as grievous or simple would not reflect that the Tribunals had applied their mind to the nature of injuries.

Justice CM Joshi made these observations while allowing partly the appeal filed by New India Assurance Co. Ltd., questioning award of Rs 10.11 lakh by the Tribunal in 2019 in favour of Ramesh of Aurad in Bidar district.

“The petitioner is entitled to a sum of Rs 4.54 lakh instead of Rs 10.11 lakh as total compensation along with interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum from the date of petition till the date of deposit,” the court said, directing the registry to send a copy of the order to the Karnataka Judicial Academy for information in devising a training programme.