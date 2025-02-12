Bengaluru CCB arrests 10 foreign nationals for overstaying, drug offences

BENGALURU: Ten foreign nationals were arrested by the Central Crime Branch sleuths in six different police stations of the city since the last few days. Of the 10, two are women. Seven persons have been arrested for overstaying while three have been arrested under NDPS Act.

FRRO cases: In Chikkajala police limits, the CCB sleuths arrested three foreign nationals including a woman for overstaying in the country. They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further procedures.

Similarly in Amruthahally police limits, one foreigner was arrested for overstaying. In Vidyaranyapura police station limits, two more foreigners including a woman were arrested for a similar offence.

Another foreigner who was overstaying in the city was deported back to his country following directions from FRRO.

In Hennur police station limits, the CCB sleuths arrested a foreigner and recovered different types of drugs including 55 grams of MDMA crystals worth around Rs eight lakh from him.

In Govindapura police limits, one foreigner who was wanted in a NDPS case was arrested for jumping bail. In Puttenahalli police limits, another foreigner also wanted in a NDPS case was arrested for jumping bail.