CM’s promise: Karnataka to be most investor-friendly state

BENGALURU: Karnataka, which has always been at the forefront of India’s economic transformation, is committed to become the most investor-friendly state in the country,

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Tuesday. Speaking at Invest Karnataka-2025, Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) at the Palace Grounds here, after unveiling the revamped single-window policy, he said, “With sound policy making, proactive governance and a business-friendly ecosystem, we ensure that every investment made here is successful and contributes to sustainable growth.”

“Karnataka, which prioritizes responsible growth, is at the forefront of a green economy, eco-friendly industrial clusters and sustainable urban development. It leads in solar energy production, wind energy and electric mobility,” the CM pointed out.

“Known for its pleasant climate, Bengaluru has not only attracted top talent but also earned the title of Silicon Valley of India. With a cosmopolitan culture, world-class institutions and high standard of living, Karnataka has emerged as an attractive destination for investors, offering business growth and an unparalleled work-life balance,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Beyond Bengaluru concept ensures balanced industrial growth and responsible management of the environment. “With over 15,000 startups and over 40 unicorns, Karnataka is India’s largest startup hub and is ranked among the top five globally.

Projects like Elevate 100 and Beyond Bengaluru are taking innovation to tier-II and tier-III cities,” he pointed out. Karnataka is a major hub for semiconductor manufacturing, with investments from Intel, TSMC and Micron, and a global supplier of next-gen chips and devices, accounting for 60% of India’s electronics exports, the CM claimed.

“With Tesla, Ola Electric, Ather Energy and Mahindra Electric investing in the state, Karnataka has emerged as the EV capital of India,” he claimed.