Cyanotype photography: newest in the analogue revival

Workshops held regularly across art venues in the city teach both beginners and seasoned artists and photographers this easy-to-pick-up process that doesn’t require expensive equipment or a professional dark room like film photography does. Workshops generally involve teaching two methods of making cyanotypes – with digitally created photographic negatives that are printed out, placed on chemically treated paper, and exposed to direct sunlight; or using physical objects that have interesting shapes. “You can create something called ‘photograms’ by placing objects on a sensitised piece of paper which, when exposed to UV light, will give very interesting silhouettes and sometimes also render the translucence of the object in very interesting ways,” says Vivek Muthuramalingam, the co-founder of Kanike Studios, adding, “If people want to get into analog photography, they should perhaps try their hand first at making cyanotypes.”

The popularity of cyanotypes in recent years can partly be attributed to accessibility, says Mohit Mahato, the co-founder of Pagal Canvas Backyard, an alternative print studio in Sanjaynagar that hosts cyanotype workshops. He says, “Until recently, these chemicals were only available in chemical stores, and very regulated so they were not accessible for people to buy. With the growth of print culture and art colleges doing it more and more, these chemicals in diluted and mixed forms are being sold online – you can buy cyanotype photography kits now that have the chemicals, paper and detailed instructions on how to do it.”