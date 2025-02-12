Ejipura flyover to be ready by December; land acquisition remains challenge

BENGALURU: After setting a monthly progress deadline in executing the 2.5-km Ejipura flyover work, Transport Minister and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy inspected the project on Tuesday.

The contractor engaged by BSCPL construction firm, who completed four slabs in 30 days, assured the minister that by December this year, all 33 slabs would be fixed and the project would be completed.

Minister Reddy told TNIE that work is being monitored daily by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials. “I also inspect the progress regularly. On January 7, a one-month deadline was given to fix three slabs to establish the progress of construction. The contractor has executed the work. The flyover would be operational by next year,” said Reddy.

A senior engineer from BSCPL said the project will be ready by December, and in 2026, will be handed over to the Palike. Work was challenging as the previous contractor had abandoned work after 30 per cent completion.

“Taking up half-done work is very challenging, and there was an issue of land acquisition. On the Ejipura side, there are at least 15 properties that need to be acquired from St John’s Hospital side, and crucial land parcels should also be acquired.

The minister directed BBMP officials to complete the land acquisition process within three months and give Transferable Development Rights to property owners,” said the engineer. According to a BBMP engineer from the special projects department, work from Pillar 9 to Pillar 60 will not be impacted, and construction of slab work beyond 60 will be an issue if land acquisition is not completed.